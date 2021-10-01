UrduPoint.com

US Submarines Transfer To Australia Threatens Non-Proliferation Regime - Russia's Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:26 PM

US Submarines Transfer to Australia Threatens Non-Proliferation Regime - Russia's Ryabkov

The transfer of US nuclear submarines to Australia under the AUKUS partnership will put Canberra in the top five countries with such weapons, which is a big challenge for the non-proliferation regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The transfer of US nuclear submarines to Australia under the AUKUS partnership will put Canberra in the top five countries with such weapons, which is a big challenge for the non-proliferation regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are concerned ...

about the recent announcement by the US, UK and Australia to develop a technologically advanced partnership that will allow Australia, after 18 months of consultation and several years of practical effort, to obtain large numbers of nuclear submarines, putting it in the top five countries with similar arsenals. This is a big challenge to the international non-proliferation regime," Ryabkov said during a strategic stability debate at Geneva Center for Security Policy.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Nuclear Canberra Geneva United Kingdom Top

Recent Stories

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

8 minutes ago
 US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind ..

US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Contaminatio ..

9 minutes ago
 COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools excee ..

COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools exceed 1,400

9 minutes ago
 Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered mo ..

Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered money

9 minutes ago
 Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will ..

Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will Not Affect Results - Finance ..

9 minutes ago
 Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK ..

Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK PM

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.