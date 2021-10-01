(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The transfer of US nuclear submarines to Australia under the AUKUS partnership will put Canberra in the top five countries with such weapons, which is a big challenge for the non-proliferation regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are concerned ...

about the recent announcement by the US, UK and Australia to develop a technologically advanced partnership that will allow Australia, after 18 months of consultation and several years of practical effort, to obtain large numbers of nuclear submarines, putting it in the top five countries with similar arsenals. This is a big challenge to the international non-proliferation regime," Ryabkov said during a strategic stability debate at Geneva Center for Security Policy.