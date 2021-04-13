UrduPoint.com
US Subpoenas Chinese Firm In Probe Of Communications Technology - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US government subpoenaed an unnamed Chinese company in an investigation of whether the firm's practices disrupt the supply chain for information and communications technology, the Commerce Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The subpoena served today allows the Commerce Department to collect information that will help make a determination regarding the potential risk to the security of United States and its citizens," the release said.

The Commerce Department said it is reviewing transactions by the company - which the release did not name - for compliance with a recent executive order intended to protect the information and communications technology and services supply chain from foreign adversaries.

