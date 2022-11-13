US Succeeds in Attempts to Destabilize ASEAN Region, Split Association - Lavrov

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The United States is succeeding in its attempts to destabilize the region of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and split the ranks of the association, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"If the goal was to sow doubt in the ranks of ASEAN and try to undermine their monolithic nature, then in general the Americans are achieving their goals," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit that took place in Cambodia's capital of Phnom Penh.

The minister also noted that no joint declaration had been adopted during the summit, as the US and its partners had been insisting on "absolutely unacceptable" assessment of the situation in Ukraine.