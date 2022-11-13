UrduPoint.com

US Succeeds In Attempts To Destabilize ASEAN Region, Split Association - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

US Succeeds in Attempts to Destabilize ASEAN Region, Split Association - Lavrov

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The United States is succeeding in its attempts to destabilize the region of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and split the ranks of the association, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"If the goal was to sow doubt in the ranks of ASEAN and try to undermine their monolithic nature, then in general the Americans are achieving their goals," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit that took place in Cambodia's capital of Phnom Penh.

The minister also noted that no joint declaration had been adopted during the summit, as the US and its partners had been insisting on "absolutely unacceptable" assessment of the situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Phnom Penh Split United States Cambodia Turkish Lira Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.