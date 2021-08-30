US Successfully Evacuates All Afghan Employees at Kabul Embassy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The United States has evacuated all local Afghan staffers at its embassy in Kabul, as well as their families, ABC news reports citing an internal report.

A total of 2,800 Afghans have departed the airport in the capital city as of 00:30 GMT on Sunday and there were no evacuees left in the Kabul airport awaiting processing, the internal report said.

US diplomatic staff are still in the process of departing, according to the report, which also said that the Fort Lee base in Virginia is near full capacity as it has already received a large number of Afghan evacuees.

US President Joe Biden plans to evacuate all diplomatic staff, including the US ambassador, from Afghanistan by Tuesday, August 31, according to US media reports.

The Biden administration has not made any final decisions about what a future US presence in Afghanistan might look like, or whether Washington will recognize a Taliban government.

US and coalition forces airlifted about 2,000 people from the Afghan capital of Kabul in 12 hours, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Saturday. Since August 14, a total of 113,500 people have been evacuated; and since the end of July, the US has helped evacuate 119,000 from Afghanistan.

Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not extend the deadline for the military even in light of Thursday's deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.