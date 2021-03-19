US Successfully Tests Artemis Moon Rocket Engines in 8 Minute Firing - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) successfully hot-tested the four RS-25 rocket engines of the Space Launch Vehicle (SLS) for the Artemis manned missions to the Moon program in an eight minute firing.

"They clearly got the full range they were after: The applause says a lot," NASA engineer Kathryn Hambleton said in a live podcast on Thursday. "[It] looks pretty good right now . They got through the test."

The test engines, which were built by Boeing, fired for almost eight times as long as in the first hot fire test on February 16 for the second hot fire test of the core stage for the agency's SLS rocket at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St.

Louis in the US state of Mississippi, the space agency said.

In preparation for the firing, NASA engineers powered up all the core stage systems. They loaded 840,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen and 200,000 gallons of liquid oxygen cryogenic, or super cold, propellant into the tanks and fired the four engines to simulate take-off, generating 1.6 million Pounds of thrust, the agency said.

Later, the Artemis I mission will test the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft as an integrated system ahead of manned flights to the Moon, NASA added.