UrduPoint.com

US Successfully Tests Hypersonic Air-to-Ground Missile Prototype - Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:14 PM

US Successfully Tests Hypersonic Air-to-Ground Missile Prototype - Air Force

The United States has successfully tested a hypersonic air-to-ground missile prototype off the coast in California, reaching speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, the US Air Force said on Monday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The United States has successfully tested a hypersonic air-to-ground missile prototype off the coast in California, reaching speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, the US Air Force said on Monday.

"A B-52H Stratofortress successfully released the first All-Up-Round AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon off the Southern California coast, Dec. 9," the US Air Force said in a press release. "Following the ARRW's separation from the aircraft, it reached hypersonic speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, completed its flight path, and detonated in the terminal area."

While previous tests of the weapon focused on checking the booster performance, the current test was the first launch of а full prototype operational missile, the release explained.

Related Topics

United States From Weapon

Recent Stories

Key Ukraine naval base unbowed despite Russian ons ..

Key Ukraine naval base unbowed despite Russian onslaught

1 minute ago
 'Swift Canters' being set up for issuance of passp ..

'Swift Canters' being set up for issuance of passports: NA told

1 minute ago
 Peru's Top Prosecutor Files Complaint Against Form ..

Peru's Top Prosecutor Files Complaint Against Former President With Congress - R ..

1 minute ago
 US officials in China talk improving ties, Taiwan

US officials in China talk improving ties, Taiwan

1 minute ago
 UNSC Decisions to Scale Down Tribunals Mechanism's ..

UNSC Decisions to Scale Down Tribunals Mechanism's Activities 'Not Implemented' ..

11 minutes ago
 Crews Begin Removing Statue of Confederate General ..

Crews Begin Removing Statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill From Virginia Capit ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.