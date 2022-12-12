US Successfully Tests Hypersonic Air-to-Ground Missile Prototype - Air Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The United States has successfully tested a hypersonic air-to-ground missile prototype off the coast in California, reaching speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, the US Air Force said on Monday.

"A B-52H Stratofortress successfully released the first All-Up-Round AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon off the Southern California coast, Dec. 9," the US Air Force said in a press release. "Following the ARRW's separation from the aircraft, it reached hypersonic speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, completed its flight path, and detonated in the terminal area."

While previous tests of the weapon focused on checking the booster performance, the current test was the first launch of а full prototype operational missile, the release explained.