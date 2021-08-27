US Successfully Tests Second Stage Rocket Hypersonic Motor in Utah - Navy News Service

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United States has successfully tested the second stage solid fuel motor of its proposed hypersonic strike capability, the Navy news Service (NNS) reported on Thursday.

"Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) successfully conducted a test of the Second Stage Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) on August 25 in Promontory, Utah as part of the development of the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) offensive hypersonic strike capability and the Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW)," the report said.

The procedure was the initial live-fire test of the second stage SRM and it followed a successful test of the first stage SRM on May 27, the NNS said.

"This test marked the successful testing of both stages of the newly developed missile booster, as well as a thrust vector control system on the SRM. These tests are a vital step in the development of a Navy-designed common hypersonic missile that will be fielded by both the Navy and Army," the report said.

The second stage SRM will be part of a new missile booster for the services and will combine with a Common Hypersonic Glide Body (CHGB) to create the common hypersonic missile. The test represented a critical milestone leading up to the next Navy-Army joint flight tests and fielding the CPS and LRHW weapon systems, it said.

