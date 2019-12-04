US, Sudan to Exchange Ambassadors for First Time in 23 Years - Pompeo

The United States and Sudan have decided to exchange ambassadors after a 23-year gap, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday

"Today, we are pleased to announce that the United States and Sudan have decided to initiate the process of exchanging ambassadors after a 23-year gap," Pompeo said in a statement.

"This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the US-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement the vast reforms under the political agreement and constitutional declaration of August 17, 2019."