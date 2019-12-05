US, Sudan to Exchange Ambassadors for First Time in 23 Years - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The United States initiated the process of exchanging ambassadors with Sudan to elevate after a 23-year hiatus its diplomatic representation in the African country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday.

"Today, we are pleased to announce that the United States and Sudan have decided to initiate the process of exchanging ambassadors after a 23-year gap," Pompeo said in a statement. "This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the US-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement the vast reforms under the political agreement and constitutional declaration of August 17, 2019."

He added that the State Department was looking forward to working with the Senate to confirm an ambassador to Sudan.

US Embassy in Khartoum is headed now by Chargé d'Affaires Brian Shukan, who has a diplomatic class of Minister Counselor, the mission's website says. Sudan also has an Embassy operating in Washington.

Pompeo in his statement praised Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who embarks on his first visit to Washington, for breaking with "the policies and practices of the previous regime."

The US placed Sudan on the list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1993 over allegations that the government of then-President Omar Bashir was supporting terrorist groups. Following months of protests, Bashir stepped down in March.