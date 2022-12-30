US Sues AmerisourceBergen for Not Properly Monitoring Opioids - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) A civil lawsuit has been filed against pharmaceutical giant AmerisourceBergen Corporation for ignoring US Federal regulations to control the use of opioids in the United States, the US Justice Department said in a court filing on Thursday.

"On numerous occasions, Defendants failed to report to DEA opioid and other controlled-substance orders that Defendants themselves confirmed were so suspicious that they could not be shipped," the filing said. "In even more instances, defendants failed to report opioid and other controlled-substance orders that were flagged for review by their own order monitoring systems as bearing signs of suspicion, but for which defendants failed to dispel suspicions through investigations. Finally, on many occasions, defendants failed to report suspicious orders that their faulty electronic order monitoring algorithms did not flag for review."

The Justice Department noted that AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest and highest-earning companies in the United States and has for years violated its critical responsibility in distributing controlled substances to customers across the country.

"Defendants violated their obligation to report suspicious orders in multiple ways," the filing said.

"Defendants repeatedly refused or negligently failed to report suspicious orders placed by pharmacy customers that defendants had reason to know were allowing opioids and other controlled substances to be diverted into illegal channels. This includes instances in which defendants knew that opioids they distributed were likely being sold in pharmacies' parking lots for cash, but they continued to supply those pharmacies with huge amounts of opioids anyway."

The Justice Department said AmerisourcesBergen could be hit with escalating civil penalties depending on when each violation occurred and the type of controlled substance at issue.

The corporation faces civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each reporting violation before November 2015, up to $16,864 for each violation between November 2015 and October 2018 and for each violation relating to a suspicious order for a non-opioid controlled substance not reported after October 2018 as well as up to $109,374 for each violation relating to a suspicious opioid order not reported after October 2018, the Justice Department added.

The court also may award injunctive relief to prevent AmerisourceBergen from committing future violations, according to the Justice Department.