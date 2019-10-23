UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sues California Over 'Unconstitutional' Emissions Agreement With Quebec - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:58 PM

US Sues California Over 'Unconstitutional' Emissions Agreement With Quebec - Justice Dept.

The United States filed a lawsuit against the state of California over an emissions-trading agreement with the Canadian province of Quebec, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The United States filed a lawsuit against the state of California over an emissions-trading agreement with the Canadian province of Quebec, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The state of California has veered outside of its proper constitutional lane to enter into an international emissions agreement," Assistant US Attorney General Jeffrey Clark said in the release.

"The power to enter into such agreements is reserved to the Federal government, which must be able to speak with one voice in the area of US foreign policy."

The US Constitution forbids individual states from making treaties or similar agreements with foreign countries.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday in the Eastern District of California charges California with conducting an independent foreign policy on greenhouse gases by entering a cap-and-trade program with Quebec in 2013, according to the release.

Related Topics

United States From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders visit Services Hospital to inquire a ..

2 minutes ago

Kurdish SDF Commander Confident IS Prisoners Secur ..

14 minutes ago

Opposition's march be considered conspiracy to div ..

14 minutes ago

3-member committee to probe ASF official misconduc ..

14 minutes ago

Remaining work on Orange Line Metro Train project ..

14 minutes ago

Israeli President Gives Benny Gantz Mandate to For ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.