US Sues COVID-19 Protective Equipment Marketer Over Failure to Deliver Goods - Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) An online marketer faces charges in a lawsuit over promises to quickly deliver facemasks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic and then failing to deliver on customer orders or offer cancellations and refunds, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Wednesday.

"In a federal court complaint filed today, the FTC alleges that Frank Romero (d/b/a Trend Deploy) took advantage of consumers' fear of COVID-19 by advertising the availability and quick delivery of PPE, including N95 facemasks, even though he had no basis to make those promises," an FTC press release said.

Romero failed to deliver PPE on time, if at all, failed to notify consumers of delayed shipments, and failed to offer the cancellations and refunds required by the FTC's Mail Order Rule.

He also failed to honor requests for refunds so consumers could buy these products elsewhere, the FTC charged in the complaint.

When Romero eventually did deliver, the complaint states, he often sent products inferior to those consumers ordered. Most notably, he advertised N95 masks, but allegedly delivered cloth masks instead, the release said.

FTC commissioners voted 4-0 to authorize the complaint, which was filled in a US District Court for the state of Florida, according to the release.