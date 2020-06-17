UrduPoint.com
US Sues Ex-Trump Adviser Bolton To Block Publishing Of His Book - Court Document

US Sues Ex-Trump Adviser Bolton to Block Publishing of His Book - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against former National Security Adviser John Bolton in order to block the publication of his upcoming book for reportedly containing highly classified information, a court document revealed.

"This is a civil action by the United States to prevent Defendant John R.

Bolton, a former National Security Advisor, from compromising national security by publishing a book containing classified information - in clear breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information and in clear breach of the trust placed within him by the United States Government," the court document said on Tuesday.

