US Sues Retailer Walmart For Fueling Prescription Opioid Crisis - Justice Department

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United States is suing retail giant Walmart for allegedly fueling the nation's opioid crisis by filing out illegitimate prescriptions at its pharmacies for such drugs, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We entrust distributors and dispensers with the responsibility to ensure controlled substances do not fall into the wrong hands," Timothy Shea, Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), said in the statement. "When processes to safeguard against drug diversion are violated or ignored, or when pharmacies routinely fill illegitimate prescriptions, we will hold accountable anyone responsible, including Walmart.  Too many lives have been lost because of oversight failures and those entrusted with responsibility turning a blind eye."

Opioids are identified as a class of drugs naturally found in the opium poppy plant and that work in the brain to produce a variety of effects, including the relief of pain.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark, acting assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's civil division, said as one of the largest pharmacy chains and wholesale drug distributors in the country, Walmart had the responsibility and the means to help prevent the diversion of prescription opioids.

"Instead, for years, it did the opposite ” filling thousands of invalid prescriptions at its pharmacies and failing to report suspicious orders of opioids and other drugs placed by those pharmacies.

This unlawful conduct contributed to the epidemic of opioid abuse throughout the United States. Today's filing represents an important step in the effort to hold Walmart accountable for such conduct," he said.

The Justice Department complaint alleges that Walmart's unlawful conduct resulted in hundreds of thousands of violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).  The department added that it seeks civil penalties that could total in the billions of Dollars as well as injunctive relief.

"If Walmart is found liable for violating the CSA, it could face civil penalties of up to $67,627 for each unlawful prescription filled and $15,691 for each suspicious order not reported," the statement added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 450,000 people in the United States died between 1999 and 2018 from overdoses involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids.

Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue, with $514.41 billion, according to the Fortune Global 500 list in 2019. It is also the largest private employer in the world with 2.2 million employees.

