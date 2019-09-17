UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sues Snowden Over Non-Disclosure Violations In New Book - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

US Sues Snowden Over Non-Disclosure Violations in New Book - Justice Dept.

The United States has filed a lawsuit against Edward Snowden alleging that a new book he published was in violation of the non-disclosure agreements he signed with US intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The United States has filed a lawsuit against Edward Snowden alleging that a new book he published was in violation of the non-disclosure agreements he signed with US intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The United States today filed a lawsuit against Edward Snowden, a former employee of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and contractor for the National Security Agency (NSA), who published a book entitled Permanent Record in violation of the non-disclosure agreements he signed with both CIA and NSA," the release said.

Related Topics

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) CIA United States Employment

Recent Stories

Saudi Aramco IPO Delay Main Aim of Drone Attack Fr ..

3 minutes ago

US Says Intelligence Shows Cruise Missiles Fired a ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Expects Bulgaria's Gas System to Be Ready f ..

3 minutes ago

Italy insists Malta take migrants it wanted rescue ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo heading Tuesday to Saudi Arabia: Pence

8 minutes ago

UNSC Unanimously Extends Afghan Mission After Chin ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.