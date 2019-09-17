US Sues Snowden Over Non-Disclosure Violations in New Book - Justice Dept.

The United States has filed a lawsuit against Edward Snowden alleging that a new book he published was in violation of the non-disclosure agreements he signed with US intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday

"The United States today filed a lawsuit against Edward Snowden, a former employee of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and contractor for the National Security Agency (NSA), who published a book entitled Permanent Record in violation of the non-disclosure agreements he signed with both CIA and NSA," the release said.