UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Suffered No Serious Damage Or Casualties In Iraq Attacks - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Suffered No Serious Damage or Casualties in Iraq Attacks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) There was no serious damage or casualties reported in two attacks on the Balad air base and diplomatic facility at the Baghdad international airport in Iraq on Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"There was no serious damage to the facilities or casualties attributable to the attacks [on Wednesday], and an investigation is ongoing. A small number of personnel, which were treated and released for smoke inhalation. We are still assessing those attacks and we'll reserve comments until we have a fuller understanding of them," Price told reporters during a briefing.

Related Topics

Iraq Baghdad Price Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

2 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

8 minutes ago

32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

8 minutes ago

June 10 hottest day with record 45 degree centigra ..

10 minutes ago

PBC rejects FIR against lawyers in Bahria town att ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.