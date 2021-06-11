US Suffered No Serious Damage or Casualties in Iraq Attacks - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) There was no serious damage or casualties reported in two attacks on the Balad air base and diplomatic facility at the Baghdad international airport in Iraq on Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"There was no serious damage to the facilities or casualties attributable to the attacks [on Wednesday], and an investigation is ongoing. A small number of personnel, which were treated and released for smoke inhalation. We are still assessing those attacks and we'll reserve comments until we have a fuller understanding of them," Price told reporters during a briefing.