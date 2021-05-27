UrduPoint.com
US Suffering From Gun Violence Epidemic - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:14 AM

US Suffering From Gun Violence Epidemic - White House

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the United States is suffering from a gun violence epidemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the United States is suffering from a gun violence epidemic.

"We are suffering from an epidemic of gun violence in this country, both in mass shootings and the lives that are being taken in daily gun violence that doesn't make national headlines," Jean-Pierre said in light of the mass shooting that took place in the US city of San Jose earlier in the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office said there were multiple fatalities in the shooting in San Jose, including the gunman.

