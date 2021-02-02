US Suggested Option to Turn Off Nord Stream 2 as Guarantee for Ukrainian Transit - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The United States wants to ensure that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russian gas can be temporarily turned if Russia's gas transit via Ukraine is somehow limited, Handelsblatt newspaper reported.

The new US government came up with this option, the German newspaper reported, citing a source in the US administration. According to the outlet, Washington believes that this proposal should come from Germany.