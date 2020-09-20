UrduPoint.com
US Suggests New START Treaty With Russia Be Prolonged For Less Than 5 Years - Billingslea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The United States is suggesting that the New START arms control treaty with Russia, which is set to expire in February, be prolonged for less than five years so that a new multilateral document could be negotiated as soon as possible, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in an interview with Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

Russia has suggested that the treaty be prolonged for five years, but the United States thinks that a shorter extension period should be considered, the envoy said.

The time frames depend on how flexible the Russian leadership is, Billingslea argued, adding that the US' position will depend on Russia's reaction to its proposal.

Washington believes it is acceptable if Russia opposes the new deal. Billingslea said, in this case, Washington will go ahead with modernizing its nuclear arsenal without taking into consideration the limitations imposed by New START.

The US is ready to have dialogue with Russia on the conversion of its strategic weapons but if the New START treaty is not prolonged, the converted ballistic missile launchers will be redeployed as soon as in February, the envoy pointed out.

