UrduPoint.com

US Suggests Russia To Start Dialogue On Arms Control In Intermediate Range Missiles Field

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 02:00 PM

US Suggests Russia to Start Dialogue on Arms Control in Intermediate Range Missiles Field

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is ready to start a dialogue with the Russian Federation on arms control in the field of intermediate and shorter range missiles, according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"The United States, in close consultation with our Allies, is prepared to begin discussions within the SSD (the strategic stability dialogue) on arms control for ground-based intermediate and shorter-range missiles and their launchers," the document read.

Washington is also ready to discuss "a transparency mechanism to confirm the absence of Tomahawk cruise missiles ... in Romania and Poland, provided Russia offers reciprocal transparency measures on two ground-launched missile bases of our choosing in Russia."

More Stories From World

