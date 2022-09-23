WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to discuss diversification of Serbia's energy sources and boosting the country's energy security, the White House said on Friday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia in New York City on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. They talked about efforts to promote regional stability and prosperity in the Western Balkans. Mr. Sullivan welcomed Serbia's efforts to diversify its energy sources and increase energy security," the statement read.

The senior officials also discussed Serbia's progress in attracting foreign investment, ensuring the resiliency of its supply chains, and strengthening regional economic cooperation, it said.