UrduPoint.com

US' Sullivan, Serbia's Vucic Discuss Energy Sources Diversification At UNGA - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

US' Sullivan, Serbia's Vucic Discuss Energy Sources Diversification at UNGA - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to discuss diversification of Serbia's energy sources and boosting the country's energy security, the White House said on Friday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia in New York City on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. They talked about efforts to promote regional stability and prosperity in the Western Balkans. Mr. Sullivan welcomed Serbia's efforts to diversify its energy sources and increase energy security," the statement read.

The senior officials also discussed Serbia's progress in attracting foreign investment, ensuring the resiliency of its supply chains, and strengthening regional economic cooperation, it said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations White House Progress New York Serbia

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

11 minutes ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

3 hours ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

11 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.