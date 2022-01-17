UrduPoint.com

US' Sullivan Threatens Response After Ukraine Alleges Russian Role In Cyberattacks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The United States will respond if Ukraine's accusations that Russia orchestrated a wave of malware attacks on its government websites are proven true, the White House national security adviser told CBS on Sunday.

"Of course, if it turns out that Russia is pummeling Ukraine with cyberattacks, and if that continues over the period ahead, we will work with our allies on the appropriate response," Jake Sullivan said on "Face the Nation" show.

He said it was too early to decide the next steps before the perpetrator was identified.

The US is working hard on attribution, Sullivan went on to say. He claimed that cyberattacks were "part of the Russian playbook."

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Ukraine's claims in an interview with CNN on Sunday, saying the Ukrainian government would blame bad weather on Russia. The Ukrainian information protection agency said the cyberattacks were worst to hit ministerial websites in four years.

