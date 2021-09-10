UrduPoint.com

US Summer Hottest On Record, Tops Previous High During 1936 Dust Bowl - Weather Service

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The average temperature for the contiguous 48 US states for June, July and August set a new record of 74 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.6 degrees above average, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday.

"This technically exceeds the record heat of the 1936 Dust Bowl Summer, but the difference is extremely small (less than 0.01 of a degree F)," NOAA said in a press release.

California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah each reported their warmest summer on record, as 16 other states had a top-five warmest summer on record, the release said.

The summer also featured multiple deadly weather and climate disasters, including Hurricane Ida, numerous wildfires in the western United States and devastating floods in the east.

The Dust Bowl refers to severe dust storms and drought that devastated the prairie regions of the United States and Canada in the 1930s. Scientists attributed multiple heat records of the period to sunlight absorption by the dry ground.

More Stories From World

