US 'Summit for Democracy' Breeds Division, Draws Ideological Lines - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The forthcoming Summit for Democracy organized by the United States, which listed Taiwan as an invited country, provokes division and confrontation in the world, drawing ideological lines, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"The so-called Summit for Democracy organized by the United States, in fact, under the banner of democracy, creates a split in the world, drawing ideological lines, which provokes confrontation between different camps, trying to change other sovereign countries like the United States to meet the strategic needs of Washington," Wang said in a conversation with Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The minister also stressed that this approach runs counter to the trends of modern times and has no future.

The Biden administration announced the summit a day prior, raising eyebrows over the presence of Taiwan among a list of sovereign states, but not including China. The move sparked immediate condemnation from Beijing.

The Summit for Democracy will take place on December 9 and 10 and will be hosted virtually by US President Joe Biden.

The meeting will focus on the challenges that various democracies face and their opportunities. Leaders from the participating countries will be able to announce individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to shore up democracy and human rights in their home countries.

Washington invited 110 countries to participate in the summit, with Russia, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, among dozens of states not invited.