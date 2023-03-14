US Summoning Russian Ambassador After Su-27 Forces Down Drone Over Black Sea - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The State Department is summoning Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov after a Russian fighter jet forced down a US drone over the Black Sea, spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are summoning the Russian ambassador to the department where we will convey this message in Moscow," Price said during a press briefing.

"I expect they'll meet this afternoon."

In the meantime, Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has conveyed a strong message to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Price added.