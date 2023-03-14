UrduPoint.com

US Summoning Russian Ambassador After Su-27 Forces Down Drone Over Black Sea - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:57 PM

US Summoning Russian Ambassador After Su-27 Forces Down Drone Over Black Sea - State Dept.

The State Department is summoning Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov after a Russian fighter jet forced down a US drone over the Black Sea, spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The State Department is summoning Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov after a Russian fighter jet forced down a US drone over the Black Sea, spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are summoning the Russian ambassador to the department where we will convey this message in Moscow," Price said during a press briefing.

"I expect they'll meet this afternoon."

In the meantime, Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has conveyed a strong message to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Price added.

Related Topics

Drone Moscow Russia Price

Recent Stories

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

9 minutes ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank f ..

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

9 minutes ago
 Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: ..

Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

9 minutes ago
 Govt considers amending election laws to ensure tr ..

Govt considers amending election laws to ensure transparency:Tarar

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.