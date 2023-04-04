US Summons Russian Ambassador Regarding Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The State Department summoned last week Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov for a meeting with Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Nuland told Antonov that Russia should release Gershkovich and the envoy responded by reading Russia's public statement on the reporter's case, the report said, citing a Biden administration official.

Russia's Federal Security Services detained Gershkovich last month on charges of espionage.

The White House is reportedly preparing to designate Gershkovich as being "wrongfully detained" - a status that would activate government resources to lobby for his release.

Gershkovich's detention marked the first time since the Cold War that a US reporter had been detained by Russia on espionage charges.