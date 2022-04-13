US Supplied Kiev With Weapons Worth $1.65Bln Over Past 1.5 Months - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Washington has supplied Kiev with weapons worth $1.65 billion over the past month and a half, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"All these people are well-armed due to the fact that for the past eight years NATO member states have been actively supplying weapons, ammunition, military equipment to Ukraine. Since the start of the special military operation, the size of Western military assistance to Ukraine has increased.

Over the past month and a half, Washington alone has supplied weapons to Kiev totaling $1.65 billion, providing hundreds of Stinger MANPADS, thousands of Javelin ATGMs, grenade launchers and other types of weapons," Syromolotov said.

The diplomat added it is obvious that Kiev, which does not control the actions of the militants, will not be able to ensure the safe storage and non-proliferation of these weapons, which may subsequently end up in the shadow markets of other countries.