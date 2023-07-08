US Supplies of Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Endanger Civilians - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States' decision to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine will put civilians at risk, making Washington complicit in civilian deaths caused by the explosions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"Civilians will be affected, as they have been every time Ukraine has been handed increasingly more deadly US-NATO weapons systems," Zakharova said in a statement, adding that Ukraine's assurances to use these indiscriminate weapons "carefully" and "responsibly" are worth nothing, and Washington understands this.

The previous cases when cluster bombs were used in the middle East and other regions demonstrate that they may fail to detonate immediately and go off after the hostilities are over, the spokeswoman noted.

"By supplying cluster munitions, Washington will in fact be an accomplice in the mining of territory and will fully share the responsibility for those killed in the explosions, including Russian and Ukrainian children," Zakharova added.