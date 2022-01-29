UrduPoint.com

US Supplies Of Military Hardware To Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday - Austin

Published January 29, 2022

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday - Austin

The United States remains committed to providing Ukraine with security assistance, and another shipment of military equipment arrived in the country earlier on Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States remains committed to providing Ukraine with security assistance, and another shipment of military equipment arrived in the country earlier on Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a briefing.

"The US remains committed to helping Ukraine defend itself through security assistance," Austin told reporters.

Speaking about deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine, he said that they were ongoing.

"Those deliveries of equipment are ongoing, another shipment arrived today," he said.

