US Supplies One of Five New Generation C-130 Transport Jets to Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) US aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday it had supplied one of five C-130J-30 Super Hercules military transport jets to the Indonesian air force (IDAF).

"The IDAF's new C-130J-30s offer increased cargo capacity, speed, range, power, performance and lower operating costs over its legacy C-130s to support the IDAF's wide range of mission requirements for decades to come," the company said in a statement.

Indonesia has been operating C-130s since the 1960s, using them for important national and crucial missions such as deliveries of humanitarian aid and natural disaster management operations, Lockheed Martin added.

"Indonesian Air Force crews have long trusted the C-130 to support the most challenging of missions facing Indonesia and other nations in the Pacific," Rod McLean, the vice president and general manager at air mobility and maritime missions programs said in the statement.

C-130Js are in service in 22 countries around the world. As of yet, over 520 units have been supplied by Lockheed Martin. The jet is capable of carrying almost 20 tonnes of payload over a distance of up to 2,700 miles.