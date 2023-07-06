US Supplying Cluster Munitions to Ukraine 'Another Step' in Escalating Conflict - Nebenzia

The United States supplying cluster munitions to the Kiev regime represents yet "another step" in escalating the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday

"That's another step toward escalating the conflict," Nebenzia said during a press briefing.