US Support for Israel 'Ironclad' Regardless of Possible Government Reshuffle - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The United States will continue its "ironclad" support for Israel irrespective of possible government changes there, the State Department's spokesman Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"Regardless of what government is in place, our stalwart support, our ironclad support for Israel will remain...

Nothing about that will change even if there is a change in government," Price said during a daily briefing.

On Wednesday, Israel's opposition leaders announced that they succeeded in setting up a broad coalition that may oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years of uninterrupted rule.

Price declined to comment on the government formation in Israel "while it is in process."