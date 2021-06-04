UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Support For Israel 'Ironclad' Regardless Of Possible Government Reshuffle - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Support for Israel 'Ironclad' Regardless of Possible Government Reshuffle - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The United States will continue its "ironclad" support for Israel irrespective of possible government changes there, the State Department's spokesman Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"Regardless of what government is in place, our stalwart support, our ironclad support for Israel will remain...

Nothing about that will change even if there is a change in government," Price said during a daily briefing.

On Wednesday, Israel's opposition leaders announced that they succeeded in setting up a broad coalition that may oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years of uninterrupted rule.

Price declined to comment on the government formation in Israel "while it is in process."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Price United States May Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

48 minutes ago

Social harmony interlinked with proactive role of ..

28 minutes ago

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Va ..

28 minutes ago

US Voting Machine Maker to Install Ballot Monitor ..

28 minutes ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

51 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.