UrduPoint.com

US' Support For Taiwan's Independence Might Lead To Armed Conflict - Chinese Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

US' Support for Taiwan's Independence Might Lead to Armed Conflict - Chinese Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Washington's support for Taiwan's aspirations for independence might pose a threat of a military conflict between the United States and China, the country's ambassador to the US Qin Gang said.

"If, you know the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the United States, you know, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely will involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in the military conflict," the ambassador told the US radio station NPR on Friday.

The spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, Zhu Fenglian, said Friday that Beijing urges the US to "stop to play with fire," when talking about the Taiwanese issue.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, which is a territory with its own democratically-elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.

Related Topics

Fire China Washington Road Beijing Independence United States Nepalese Rupee From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th January 2022

2 hours ago
 US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

10 hours ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

10 hours ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

10 hours ago
 US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>