UrduPoint.com

US Support For Ukraine Strains Country's Defense Industrial Base - Pentagon Policy Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 09:43 PM

US Support for Ukraine Strains Country's Defense Industrial Base - Pentagon Policy Chief

The United States' billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine has put a strain on the country's defense industrial base, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The United States' billions of Dollars in military aid for Ukraine has put a strain on the country's defense industrial base, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

"The effort to assist the Ukrainians has put stress on our defense industrial base," Kahl said during an event at the NATO Youth Summit.

The US needs to act both unilaterally and collectively to address the issue, including securing congressional spending authorities and training a technical workforce, Kahl said.

The US is recognizing that the defense industrial base must be viewed as a "collective good of the free world," Kahl added, stressing the importance of pursuing interoperability between allied weapons systems.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine United States Event Billion

Recent Stories

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal Univ ..

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal University

4 minutes ago
 1st Quaid-e-Azam National C'ship: Semifinal lineup ..

1st Quaid-e-Azam National C'ship: Semifinal lineup of U19 category completed

12 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

12 minutes ago
 Dastgir lays foundation stone of 500/132 KV grid s ..

Dastgir lays foundation stone of 500/132 KV grid station in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago
 EU Partnership Mission in Moldova to Work With Cab ..

EU Partnership Mission in Moldova to Work With Cabinet to Enhance Cybersecurity ..

10 minutes ago
 AI Weaponization of Huge Concern, Governments Shou ..

AI Weaponization of Huge Concern, Governments Should Mitigate Risks - Guterres

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.