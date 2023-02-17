UrduPoint.com

US Support For Ukraine Undermines Ability To Confront China In Asia - Senator Howley

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 05:10 AM

US Support for Ukraine Undermines Ability to Confront China in Asia - Senator Howley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States should stop supporting Ukraine unconditionally and turn the burden of doing so over to its European NATO allies while focusing its own armed forces on deterring China from invading Taiwan in the Pacific, US Senator Josh Hawley said.

"Our actions in Ukraine are directly affecting our ability to deter China in the Pacific," Hawley said in a speech at the Heritage Foundation on Thursday. "We cannot defend Ukraine and stop China in Taiwan at the same time. ... The United States should "stop writing blank checks to Ukraine."

Ukraine and Taiwan require Stinger and Javelin missiles, but the US industrial base cannot produce enough for both countries while replenishing supplies for the US armed forces as well with its still limited manufacturing capacity, Hawley said.

"We need a new burden sharing relationship with NATO. The Europeans take the lead in Europe and we take the lead in Asia. ... Our current foreign policy is fanciful and cannot be sustained. ...The Pacific is the key theater for us," Howley said.

US policymakers and politicians had to start looking reality in the eye and replace fairy tales with the truth because the policies of promoting democracy around the world with military interventions and nation-building had all failed, while ignoring the collapse of the US industrial base at home from free trade policies, Hawley added.

