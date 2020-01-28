UrduPoint.com
US Support In Sahel Critical To Counter-Terror Operations - French Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Support in Sahel Critical to Counter-Terror Operations - French Defense Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United States' military support in the Sahel region of Africa is critical for the ongoing counterterror operations there, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said during a joint press conference with US counterpart Mark Esper at the Pentagon on Monday.

"I had the opportunity to say again and to mention again that the US support is critical to our operations, and [the United States'] reduction would severely limit our effectiveness in our operations against terrorists," Parly said. "Our friends in the Sahel are in a situation where our assistance is critical. And I have expressed the hope of both the United States and France will keep on supporting them."

The Sahel is a bio-geographic zone of Africa, adjacent to the Sahara from the south in the form of semi-deserts, gradually turning into semi-savannas.

Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Cape Verde are located on the territory of the Sahel in an area comparable to Western Europe.

Esper said during the press conference that the US Defense Department is reviewing its military posture at the Africa and Southern commands and soon will begin reviews.

Esper also said the aim of the review is whether to redirect US forces from around the world and return them to the United States to improve readiness.

France is conducting Operation Barkhan in the Sahel and Sahara whose stated goal is to fight terrorists and stabilize the region. As part of this operation, France cooperates with Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad - also referred to as the G5 Sahel. According to the French Defense Ministry, approximately 4,500 troops are involved in the operation.

