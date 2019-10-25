US Support to White Helmets Represents 'Financing of Terrorism' - NGO Director to Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The latest US government's allocation of funds to support the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, is an act of direct financing of terrorism, Foundation for the Study of Democracy Director Maxim Grigoriev told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump authorized $4.5 million in direct support for the White Helmets.

"A significant majority of the White Helmets used to be terrorists and members of illegal armed forces, and, therefore, in my opinion, the allocation of money to the White Helmets is direct financing of terrorism," Grigoriev said.

Grigoriev noted that the White Helmets were responsible for the global disinformation campaign with respect to the situation in Syria.

In one of its latest disinformation attempts, the White Helmet claimed on July 22 that Russia had conducted an airstrike on a market in the Syria's Idlib province.

According to the group's proposed narrative, the alleged strike destroyed a market and caused numerous civilian casualties.

However, Russia's Defense Ministry released a video proving the claims were untrue and the market in question was fully operational.

The Syrian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the White Helmets of staging provocations involving chemical weapons to justify foreign interventions and the presence of foreign forces in Syria.