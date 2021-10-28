US Supporting Haitian Police in Securing Corridors for Fuel Deliveries - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United States is currently focused on supporting the Haitian police in their efforts to secure transportation corridors for fuel deliveries, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"(O)ur focus right now is on supporting the Haitian national police," Psaki told a press briefing. "What they are trying to do is secure transportation corridors to allow for fuel deliveries. And it is a challenge."

In response to the difficult security situation in Haiti, the US has allocated additional $15 million for the Haitian police, including $12 million specifically to enhance their capacity to respond to gang violence, she noted.

"And we are looking to increase this assistance even more," she added.

Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July. In mid-October, 17 Christian missionaries ” 16 Americans and one Canadian ” were taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside the capital city, Port-au-Prince.

The country has also suffered a fuel shortage crisis, which has put an additional strain on hospitals.