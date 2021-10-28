UrduPoint.com

US Supporting Haitian Police In Securing Corridors For Fuel Deliveries - White House

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Supporting Haitian Police in Securing Corridors for Fuel Deliveries - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United States is currently focused on supporting the Haitian police in their efforts to secure transportation corridors for fuel deliveries, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"(O)ur focus right now is on supporting the Haitian national police," Psaki told a press briefing. "What they are trying to do is secure transportation corridors to allow for fuel deliveries. And it is a challenge."

In response to the difficult security situation in Haiti, the US has allocated additional $15 million for the Haitian police, including $12 million specifically to enhance their capacity to respond to gang violence, she noted.

"And we are looking to increase this assistance even more," she added.

Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July. In mid-October, 17 Christian missionaries ” 16 Americans and one Canadian ” were taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside the capital city, Port-au-Prince.

The country has also suffered a fuel shortage crisis, which has put an additional strain on hospitals.

Related Topics

Shortage Police White House Port-au-Prince United States Haiti July Christian Million

Recent Stories

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

31 minutes ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

31 minutes ago
 Indiaâ€™s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

Indiaâ€™s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia and Seychelles

2 hours ago
 QCC approves Tadweerâ€™s guidelines to improve pes ..

QCC approves Tadweerâ€™s guidelines to improve pest control services, municipal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.