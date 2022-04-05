US Supporting Multinational Effort to Probe Alleged War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 12:23 AM
The United States is supporting a multinational investigation to collect and analyze evidence of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The United States is supporting a multinational investigation to collect and analyze evidence of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.
"The United States is supporting a multinational team of international prosecutors to the region to directly support the efforts of the (Ukrainian) Prosecutor General's War Crimes Unit to collect, preserve, and analyze evidence of atrocities with a view towards pursuing criminal accountability," Price said during a press briefing.