US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has Prevented Great Power Wars - Milley

(@FahadShabbir)

The US military is supporting Ukraine and NATO allies to protect the system that prevented great power wars, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The US military is supporting Ukraine and NATO allies to protect the system that prevented great power wars, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"We're supporting Ukraine and its fight to protect its sovereignty and supporting our NATO allies with the United States force presence in every single nation on NATO's eastern flank. This fight is not just in Ukraine's interest, it is in the US interest, to protect the system that has prevented great power war for eight decades," Milley said at a House budget hearing.

Moreover, as a result of Russia's special military operation in Eastern Ukraine, Moscow has become an "acute" threat to the US and overall peace throughout the European continent, and global stability.

"Russia is an acute threat, and remains very dangerous," Milley said, noting that although both China and Russia are becoming increasingly challenging powers, adopting confrontational stances towards the collective west, war is not inevitable or imminent.

On Thursday, Milley and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before a House hearing on the Pentagon's $842 billion funding request for the 2024 fiscal year.