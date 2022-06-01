UrduPoint.com

US Supportive Of UN Efforts To Broker Deal With Russia On Ukraine Grain Exports - Envoy

The United States is very supportive of the United Nations' efforts to broker a deal with Russia to allow for exports of grain from Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United States is very supportive of the United Nations' efforts to broker a deal with Russia to allow for exports of grain from Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We're very supportive of those efforts and the decision to send (UNCTAD Secretary-General) Rebecca Greenspan to both Russia and now in the US, it's one that we hope will lead to some encouragement of companies who are holding back on shipping of Russian grain and fertilizer," Thomas-Greenfield said during a press conference.

The US ambassador also said the United States is prepared to provide so-called comfort letters to companies that may feel nervous about doing business with Russia because of Western-imposed sanctions, noting that companies should be able to import Russian grain because the later is not sanctioned.

