UrduPoint.com

US Supports All Modalities To Deliver Aid To Syria - Deputy Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Supports All Modalities to Deliver Aid to Syria - Deputy Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The United States supports all options of bringing humanitarian aid to Syria, including through cross-line and cross border modalities, Senior Adviser for Special Political Affairs at the US Mission to the United Nations Jeffrey DeLaurentis said.

"The United States supports all modalities that bring aid to Syrians in need. All of them," DeLaurentis told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday. "We are committed to facilitating more cross-border and cross-line assistance and early recovery projects that respond to the overwhelming humanitarian needs in Syria.

"

DeLaurentis added that the single remaining cross-border point from Turkey to bring aid into Syria, even when complemented by cross-line assistance, cannot meet all the needs in the Arab Republic.

"We must reauthorize the Bab al-Salam and Yaroubiyah crossings to meet the dire needs of the Syrian people," he said.

In July, the UN Security Council voted to unanimously adopt a resolution, jointly drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland, extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism through the Bab al-Hawa crossing in Turkey for six months, with a possible extension until July 10, 2022.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Norway Ireland United States July Border All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

3 hours ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

2 hours ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

2 hours ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

2 hours ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.