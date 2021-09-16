US Supports All Modalities to Deliver Aid to Syria - Deputy Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The United States supports all options of bringing humanitarian aid to Syria, including through cross-line and cross border modalities, Senior Adviser for Special Political Affairs at the US Mission to the United Nations Jeffrey DeLaurentis said.

"The United States supports all modalities that bring aid to Syrians in need. All of them," DeLaurentis told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday. "We are committed to facilitating more cross-border and cross-line assistance and early recovery projects that respond to the overwhelming humanitarian needs in Syria.

"

DeLaurentis added that the single remaining cross-border point from Turkey to bring aid into Syria, even when complemented by cross-line assistance, cannot meet all the needs in the Arab Republic.

"We must reauthorize the Bab al-Salam and Yaroubiyah crossings to meet the dire needs of the Syrian people," he said.

In July, the UN Security Council voted to unanimously adopt a resolution, jointly drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland, extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism through the Bab al-Hawa crossing in Turkey for six months, with a possible extension until July 10, 2022.