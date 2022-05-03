UrduPoint.com

US Supports Any Decisions Finland Makes On Applying For NATO Membership - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Supports Any Decisions Finland Makes on Applying for NATO Membership - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United States supports any decisions by Finland with respect to joining NATO, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday when asked to comment on reports that Helsinki will apply for alliance membership next week.

"We've seen some reporting, and I'm not going to speak for them. We of course support the policy of NATO for those who are interested in joining to aspire and meet the qualifications to join, and certainly support any decisions by Finnish leaders and others to... apply," Psaki told reporters.

Asked about US President Joe Biden's general view on NATO enlargement, she noted that Biden supports the alliance's open door policy. He also supports all those who have aspirations to join the alliance, she added.

Finland and Sweden started discussing the possibility of abandoning long-term neutrality and joining the alliance amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The head of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said in early March that NATO will gladly welcome Finland and Sweden and will provide them with the opportunity to quickly join the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House Helsinki Alliance United States Sweden Finland March All

Recent Stories

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

2 minutes ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 hour ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.