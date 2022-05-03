US Supports Any Decisions Finland Makes on Applying for NATO Membership - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United States supports any decisions by Finland with respect to joining NATO, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday when asked to comment on reports that Helsinki will apply for alliance membership next week.

"We've seen some reporting, and I'm not going to speak for them. We of course support the policy of NATO for those who are interested in joining to aspire and meet the qualifications to join, and certainly support any decisions by Finnish leaders and others to... apply," Psaki told reporters.

Asked about US President Joe Biden's general view on NATO enlargement, she noted that Biden supports the alliance's open door policy. He also supports all those who have aspirations to join the alliance, she added.

Finland and Sweden started discussing the possibility of abandoning long-term neutrality and joining the alliance amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The head of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said in early March that NATO will gladly welcome Finland and Sweden and will provide them with the opportunity to quickly join the alliance.