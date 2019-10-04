US Supports Egypt, Ethiopia And Sudan Talks to Reach Deal on Renaissance Dam - White House

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The United States supports Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan in their negotiations to reach a cooperation agreement on the grand Ethiopian renaissance dam, the White House said in a press release.

The Trump administration is calling on all parties to engage in good faith efforts to reach an agreement that will preserves each country's right to economic development and prosperity while respecting each other's Nile water equities, the release said.

Earlier on Thursday, an official source in the Sudanese Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation press service told Sputnik that the irrigation ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia will start trilateral two-day talks on October 4 in Khartoum on the grand Ethiopian renaissance dam's construction.

The main issues being disputed are related to the volume of water to be released annually after the first stage of filling the reservoir. Egypt proposes an annual release of 40 billion cubic meters (1.4 trillion cubic feet), while Ethiopia insists on 35 billion cubic meters.