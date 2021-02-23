US Supports European Allies' Military Efforts in Africa - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The United States supports the military efforts of its European allies in Africa and maintains close cooperation with them, US Army Europe and Africa commander Gen. Christopher Cavoli told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our European allies and partners actually already are very active in Africa and we find ourselves in support of their efforts," Cavoli said during a press briefing.

Cavoli explained that the Defense Department is coordinating very closely with its partners in different countries, including in Mali, where the US military provides support to French-led peacekeeping operations.

"The United States is very eager to see our European allies lead in that fashion," he said.

Cavoli also noted that Russia is using all diplomatic, economic and in some cases military opportunities to expand its presence and influence in the region, but expressed confidence the United States will provides more attention to Africa.

"We offer a different model. We offer stability, counter-violent extremist organizations activity and we offer the promise of democracy, human rights and the rule of law," Cavoli said.