US Supports Independent Probe of Voting Irregularities in Belarus - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The United States supports efforts by the international community to conduct an independently investigate electoral irregularities in Belarus, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We continue to follow the developments in Belarus closely and we support international efforts to look independently into electoral irregularities, human rights abuses and the government crackdown," McEnany said. "The massive number of Belarusians protesting peacefully makes clear that the government can no longer ignore the people's call for democracy."

McEnany continued to say that "Russia must also respect Belarus's sovereignty and the right of its people to elect their own leaders freely and fairly.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests against the sitting president since the August 9 election, which saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome, claiming it was rigged.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.