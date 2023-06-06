US Supports Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, Not Interested in Peaceful Afghanistan - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The United States is not interested in seeing peace and calm in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, adding that Washington supports terrorist groups.

"The United States actively supports the IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) who remain in Afghanistan, and Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) and other terrorist structures affiliated with them.

The goal is simple - not to allow Afghanistan to calm down," Lavrov said during his visit to the Russian military base in Tajikistan.