US Supports Israeli Retaliation Strikes Against Gaza After Latest Rocket Attacks - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The United States backs Israel's retaliation against the Gaza Strip following the latest rocket firings into Israeli territory from there, US Vice President Mike Pence said after talking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

"Had a great conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning," Pence said via Twitter.

"The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself from imminent threats. Under President Donald Trump, America will always side with Israel."

Late on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had intercepted two of three rockets flying in the direction of the border Israeli settlements, including the town of Sderot.

On Monday, Israeli aircraft struck a base of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the rockets attack from the territory of the enclave, the IDF said in a statement.