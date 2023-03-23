UrduPoint.com

US Supports Kosovo Security Force's Transition Into NATO-Interoperable Force - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States fully support the transition of the lightly armed Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into a modern, NATO-interoperable territorial defense force, US Ambassador to the Republic of Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier said.

"The U.S fully supports KSF's comprehensive transition into a multi-ethnic, professional, NATO-interoperable territorial defense force. Proud of our continuous & excellent cooperation," Hovenier wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

In 2008, Kosovo, predominantly populated by Albanians, unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia after a series of armed conflicts.

Kosovo was recognized by some countries, including the US and many of their European allies, while other countries - Russia, many Latin American states - do not recognize Kosovo. The self-declared republic does not have its own army, with the KSF being its lightly-armed self-defense forces.

In January 2023, the defense minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Armend Mehaj, said that the KSF would not only take part in multinational military exercises Defender-Europe 2023 but also plan the exercises jointly with NATO.

