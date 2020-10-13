UrduPoint.com
US Supports Kyrgyz President's Efforts To Return Country To Constitutional Order - Embassy

Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The United States supports the efforts of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and civil society to return the country to the constitutional order amid protests over the results of the recent legislative election, the US EMbassy in Bishkek said Tuesday.

"The United States supports the efforts of President Jeenbekov, political leaders, civil society, and legal scholars to return the political life of the country to a constitutional order. Citizens and their leaders must continue to fight against the influence of organized crime and corruption in politics," the embassy said in a statement.

